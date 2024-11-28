Jerusalem Post
Georgia says it will not enter EU membership talks until 2028, in snub to Brussels

By REUTERS

Georgia's ruling party said on Thursday that the country would suspend talks on European Union accession until 2028, while also refusing all budgetary grants from Brussels, after what it said was a "cascade of insults" by the bloc, of which Georgia is a candidate member.

The South Caucasus country of 3.7 million has its aim of EU accession written into its constitution, but relations with Brussels have declined sharply in recent months. The EU has already said that Georgia's application is frozen.

Western countries have said an October election, in which official results gave the ruling Georgian Dream bloc almost 54% of the vote, was marred by violations.

 

