IDF leadership made multiple appointments with the approval of Defense Minister Israel Katz, the military announced on Thursday afternoon.

Lt.-Col. Elad Shoshan will be appointed Deputy Commander. of the 162nd Division.

Lt.-Col. Gideon Eliastam will be appointed Deputy Commander of the 99th Division and will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Lt.-Col. Hanan Aviel will be appointed Deputy Commander of the 252nd Division and will be promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.