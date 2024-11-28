Jerusalem Post
Five Democratic US lawmakers receive bomb threats at home

By REUTERS

Five Democratic US lawmakers from Connecticut on Thursday said they were targeted with bomb threats at their homes, but no explosive devices had been found, according to social media and local media.

US Representatives Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes, John Larson and Joe Courtney, all from Connecticut, reported the threats in statements on Thanksgiving Day.

"There is no place for political violence in this country, and I hope that we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility," said Himes.

Hayes said that on Thanksgiving morning, police told him they received an email "stating a pipe bomb had been placed in the mailbox at my home," but that no bombs or explosives had been found and that the investigation was ongoing.

Local media in Connecticut reported that US Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, had also been targeted. The US Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

