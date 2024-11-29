Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF says Lebanese civilians prohibited from moving south to over 60 villages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Residents of Lebanon are prohibited from moving south to an area of highlighted villages and their surrounding areas until further notice, IDF chief spokesperson in Arabic,  Avichay Adraee, said on X on Friday.

"The IDF does not intend to target you, and therefore, you are prohibited at this stage from returning to your homes from this line south until further notice," Adraee said.

"  Anyone who moves south of this line - puts himself in danger."

Russia's defense minister visits North Korea, agencies report
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 07:21 AM
Russian air defences destroy, down 30 Ukrainian drones in Rostov region
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 03:57 AM
Ottawa must ensure Trump understands importance of Canadian oil to US
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 02:17 AM
Military court releases suspect in Palestinian attack case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2024 02:11 AM
Five Democratic US lawmakers receive bomb threats at home
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 10:56 PM
Trump wishes 'Radical Left Lunatics' a happy Thanksgiving
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 10:18 PM
Man loses consciousness following heart attack on Petach Tikvah field
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 10:03 PM
Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 09:57 PM
Netanyahu: Military to prepare for intense war if ceasefire violated
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 08:12 PM
Home Front Command lifts restrictions nationwide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 06:19 PM
France declines to say whether it would arrest Putin under ICC warrant
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 06:10 PM
IDF, Defense Minister approve three military appointments
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 05:38 PM
Georgia says it will not enter EU membership talks until 2028
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 04:48 PM
Katz discusses hostage deal negotiations with UK counterpart
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 04:15 PM
IDF troops kill Hamas terrorist aiming rocket toward Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 04:06 PM