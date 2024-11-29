IDF says Lebanese civilians prohibited from moving south to over 60 villages

Residents of Lebanon are prohibited from moving south to an area of highlighted villages and their surrounding areas until further notice, IDF chief spokesperson in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, said on X on Friday.

بيان #عاجل إلى سكان #لبنان⭕️حتى إشعار آخر يحظر عليكم الانتقال جنوبًا إلى خط القرى التالية ومحيطها: شبعا، الهبارية، مرجعيون، أرنون، يحمر، القنطرة، شقرا، برعشيت، ياطر، المنصوري ⭕️جيش الدفاع لا ينوي استهدافكم ولذلك يحظر عليكم في هذه المرحلة العودة إلى بيوتكم من هذا الخط جنوبًا… pic.twitter.com/84UdCZDRxs — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 29, 2024

"The IDF does not intend to target you, and therefore, you are prohibited at this stage from returning to your homes from this line south until further notice," Adraee said.

" Anyone who moves south of this line - puts himself in danger."