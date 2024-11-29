Iran expects 'tough and serious' talks with European powers in Geneva

Iran expects talks with European powers in Geneva on Friday to be "tough and serious”, a senior Iranian official told Reuters, adding that Russia and China will be briefed about the outcome of the meeting next week.

"If we finalize a roadmap with France, Britain and Germany on how to resolve the nuclear dispute, then the ball will be in the US court to revive or kill the 2015 nuclear deal," the official said.

"The nuclear dispute, regional crises, and Tehran's military cooperation with Russia are interconnected."