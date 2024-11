The Israeli air force struck Hezbollah terrorists and a rocket launcher in southern Lebanon on Friday, the IDF reported.

Israeli air force strikes Hezbollah rocket launcher and terrorists, November 29, 2024 (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Troops detected terrorist activity and the movement of a Hezbollah portable rocket launcher, according to the military.

The IDF noted that it will actively enforce violations of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on Wednesday.