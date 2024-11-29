Jerusalem Post
North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un: Russia has right to exercise self defense against Ukraine

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 29, 2024 23:36

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told Russian defense minister Ukraine's use of long-range weapons is the result of direct military intervention by the United States and Moscow is entitled to take action in self-defense, state media said on Saturday.

Kim met Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov on Friday and said "the US and the West made Kyiv authorities attack Russia's territory with their own long-range strike weapons" and Russia should take action to make "hostile forces pay the price," KCNA news agency said.

Kim pledged to expand ties with Russia in all areas including military affairs under the comprehensive strategic partnership he signed with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, which includes a mutual defense agreement, KCNA said.

KCNA made no mention of whether Kim and Belousov discussed North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia.

