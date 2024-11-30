Jerusalem Post
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Syria in phone call

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 30, 2024 17:00

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, discussing developments in Syria and the Astana peace process, according to sources from Turkey's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"Both sides expressed serious concerns at the dangerous development of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic in connection with the military escalation in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces," the ministry said.

The ministers agreed that it was necessary to coordinate joint actions to stabilize the situation in the country.

Fidan also held a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday to discuss recent developments in Syria and the status of the ceasefire in Lebanon, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

Iranian FM: Syria attacks 'part of Israeli plan to destabilize region'
By REUTERS
11/30/2024 05:06 PM
Russia and China conduct joint air patrol
By REUTERS
11/30/2024 04:18 PM
Israel Navy missile boat intercepts drone from East, no siren activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2024 08:21 AM
IDF issues movement restriction in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2024 06:25 AM
IDF intercept aerial target from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2024 03:25 AM
Canada PM Trudeau to meet with Trump Friday in Florida
By REUTERS
11/30/2024 01:20 AM
Syrian authorities closed Aleppo airport and canceled all flights
By REUTERS
11/30/2024 12:43 AM
N. Korea leader Kim: Russia has right for self defense against Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 11:24 PM
Biden says working with FBI on threats to lawmakers, Trump cabinet picks
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 10:55 PM
Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo on Saturday, official says
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 09:08 PM
Security forces operate at house of terrorist who carried out attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2024 08:23 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists, rocket launcher in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2024 05:22 PM
Germany indicts Turkish national for spying on alleged Gulen activists
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 04:06 PM
Syria's military reports heavy losses on militant groups in north Syria
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 03:55 PM
Iran expects 'tough and serious' talks with European powers in Geneva
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 12:26 PM