Turkish, Russian foreign ministers discuss Syria in phone call

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, discussing developments in Syria and the Astana peace process, according to sources from Turkey's Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"Both sides expressed serious concerns at the dangerous development of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic in connection with the military escalation in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces," the ministry said.

The ministers agreed that it was necessary to coordinate joint actions to stabilize the situation in the country.

Fidan also held a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday to discuss recent developments in Syria and the status of the ceasefire in Lebanon, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.