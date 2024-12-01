Jerusalem Post
President-elect Trump says he wants Kash Patel to head FBI

By REUTERS

Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday said he wanted former National Security official and firebrand loyalist Kash Patel to lead the FBI, signaling an intent to drive out the bureau's current director, Christopher Wray.

Patel, who during Trump's first term advised both the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense, has previously called for stripping the FBI of its intelligence-gathering role and purging its ranks of any employee who refuses to support Trump's agenda.

"The biggest problem the FBI has had has come out of its intel shops. I'd break that component out of it. I'd shut down the FBI Hoover building on day one and reopen it the next day as a museum of the deep state," Patel said in a September interview on the conservative Shawn Ryan Show.

"And I'd take the 7,000 employees that work in that building and send them across America to chase down criminals. Go be cops. You're cops. Go be cops."

With the nomination of Patel, Trump is signaling that he is preparing to carry out his threat to oust Wray, a Republican first appointed by Trump, whose 10-year term at the FBI does not expire until 2027.

