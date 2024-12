IDF troops, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police officers mapped for destruction the home of the terrorist who carried out the shooting terror attack near the West Bank settlement of Ariel on Friday, the military said on Sunday.

The military added that the step had been taken to examine the possibility of the destruction of the terrorist's home in Einabus, in the Nablus area.

Nine people were wounded on Friday after the terrorist opened fire on a civilian bus.