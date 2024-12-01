Jerusalem Post
French Defense Minister to arrive in Lebanon for ceasefire discussions - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

France's Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu will allegedly arrive in Lebanon within 48 hours of Sunday to discuss the implementation of a ceasefire deal with Israel, the Lebanese news channel Aljadeed reported.

Iran foreign minister says situation in Syria is 'difficult', IRNA
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 08:27 PM
IDF kills terrorists in southern Lebanon located near church
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 07:57 PM
Egypt hosts Hamas in new Gaza ceasefire push
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 07:30 PM
Indictment to be filed against perpetrator of attack at Netanyahu's home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 07:23 PM
Syrian rebels offer Kurdish and Regime forces safe Aleppo withdrawal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 07:02 PM
Defense Minister Katz orders cancellation of draft for Eyal Nave
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 06:13 PM
Trump says Massad Boulos will serve as adviser on Arab
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 06:05 PM
President Bashar al-Assad's Palace invaded by Syrian rebels
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 05:55 PM
Bezalel Smotrich undermining Israel Police with budget cuts, chief says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 03:43 PM
Syrian president Assad vows to defeat insurgents by force
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 02:59 PM
Syrian rebels take over Kuweires military airport in Aleppo area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/01/2024 02:39 PM
UK maritime agency reports incident south of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 01:36 PM
Syria and Russia step up airstrikes on Syrian rebels, TASS says
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 01:08 PM
Turkey's foreign minister discussed Syria with Iraqi counterpart
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 12:52 PM
Jordan says events in Syria are a 'cause of concern'
By REUTERS
12/01/2024 12:44 PM