France's Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu will allegedly arrive in Lebanon within 48 hours of Sunday to discuss the implementation of a ceasefire deal with Israel, the Lebanese news channel Aljadeed reported.
French Defense Minister to arrive in Lebanon for ceasefire discussions - report
By REUTERS12/01/2024 08:27 PM
