An indictment will be filed on Monday against the perpetrator of the naval flare attack that occurred at Prime Minister Netanyhu's home in Caesarea last month, the Justice Ministry said on Sunday.

It added that the indictment will be filed through the Haifa District Court, along with a request for detention until the end of the proceeding.

"The charges listed will include attempted arson and reckless use of fire with a terrorist motive," it added.