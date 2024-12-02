Jerusalem Post
French government faces collapse after opposition says will vote no-confidence

By REUTERS

The French government is all but certain to collapse later this week after far-right and left-wing parties said they will vote for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Their move came after Barnier said he would try to ram a social security bill through parliament without a vote as a last-minute concession was not enough to win support for the bill from the far-right National Rally (RN).

RN leader Marine Le Pen said her party would table its own no-confidence motion but will also vote for any similar bill by other parties.

"The French have had enough," she said. "Maybe they thought with Michel Barnier things would get better, but they were even worse."

Syrian air defenses intercept drones over Homs, state media says
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 06:21 PM
Three killed and several wounded in fighting in Syria's Hama - state TV
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 05:48 PM
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to back Assad in Syria for now
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 05:31 PM
Putin discussed Syria situation with Iran's Pezeshkian by phone
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 04:58 PM
Guinea stadium crush kills 56 people after disputed refereeing decision
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 04:44 PM
Deputy Chief of Staff Baram: IDF is operating on 'seven fronts'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 04:36 PM
Norway to send F-35 fighter jets, air defense system to Poland
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 04:20 PM
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger retires from struggling chipmaker
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 04:10 PM
IDF rejects Yaalon's claims that the IDF is 'ethnic cleansing' Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 03:31 PM
Lebanon asks ceasefire committee to oblige Israel to stop breaches
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 03:28 PM
Lebanon's health ministry says one person killed in Israeli airstrike
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 01:27 PM
Hochstein: There are Israeli violations of Lebanon ceasefire agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 01:11 PM
Three charged in Sweden with preparation of IS-linked terrorist crime
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 12:43 PM
Major-General Eliezer Toledano announces intention to resign
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 12:07 PM
Iran's military consultants to remain in Syria, foreign ministry says
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 10:33 AM