French government faces collapse after opposition says will vote no-confidence

The French government is all but certain to collapse later this week after far-right and left-wing parties said they will vote for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Their move came after Barnier said he would try to ram a social security bill through parliament without a vote as a last-minute concession was not enough to win support for the bill from the far-right National Rally (RN).

RN leader Marine Le Pen said her party would table its own no-confidence motion but will also vote for any similar bill by other parties.

"The French have had enough," she said. "Maybe they thought with Michel Barnier things would get better, but they were even worse."