Turkey's Erdogan hopes instability in Syria will be solved with agreement

By REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he hoped the instability in Syria would be concluded with an agreement in line with the demands of the Syrian people.

"Our greatest wish is for Syria's territorial integrity and national unity to be preserved, and for the instability that has been going on for 13 years to end with consensus in line with the legitimate demands of the Syrian people," Erdogan said.

Speaking at a press conference, Erdogan also said Ankara was closely monitoring developments in neighboring Syria and taking the necessary measures to prevent harm to Turkey's security.

Syrian air defenses intercept drones over Homs, state media says
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 06:21 PM
Three killed and several wounded in fighting in Syria's Hama - state TV
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 05:48 PM
French government faces collapse
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 05:33 PM
Hezbollah not intending to send fighters to back Assad in Syria for now
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 05:31 PM
Putin discussed Syria situation with Iran's Pezeshkian by phone
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 04:58 PM
Guinea stadium crush kills 56 people after disputed refereeing decision
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 04:44 PM
Deputy Chief of Staff Baram: IDF is operating on 'seven fronts'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 04:36 PM
Norway to send F-35 fighter jets, air defense system to Poland
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 04:20 PM
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger retires from struggling chipmaker
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 04:10 PM
IDF rejects Yaalon's claims that the IDF is 'ethnic cleansing' Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 03:31 PM
Lebanon asks ceasefire committee to oblige Israel to stop breaches
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 03:28 PM
Lebanon's health ministry says one person killed in Israeli airstrike
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 01:27 PM
Hochstein: There are Israeli violations of Lebanon ceasefire agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 01:11 PM
Three charged in Sweden with preparation of IS-linked terrorist crime
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 12:43 PM
Major-General Eliezer Toledano announces intention to resign
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 12:07 PM