Trump: If hostages not released before I assume office, there will be 'all hell to pay'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

President-elect Donald Trump wrote that there would be "all hell to pay" if the hostages held in Hamas captivity were not returned by the time of his inauguration in January, in a Monday SocialTruth post.

"Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk and no action!" he wrote.

"if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity," he continued.

"Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!" the post concluded. 

