The IDF Arabic Spokesperson called for residents of the Gaza Strip and northern Khan Yunis area to evacuate prior to strikes in the area in a Monday X/Twitter post.

"Terrorist organizations are once again launching rockets toward the State of Israel from your area. This specific area has been warned multiple times in the past," the post said.

It specified that residents of blocks " 2352, 2353, 2354, 2355, and 2270" should evacuate.