Romania's top court upholds presidential election first-round result

Romania's Constitutional Court on Monday validated the shock first-round result in its presidential election, setting the stage for a run-off vote on Dec. 8 that could upend the country's pro-Western orientation and erode backing for Ukraine.

The ruling clears the uncertainty that has hung over the nation since the court demanded a vote recount last week, after the Nov. 24 victory of little-known far-right candidate Calin Georgescu raised suspicions of outside meddling in the electoral process of a country that has been a staunch ally of Ukraine.

"Judges unanimously decided to ... confirm and validate the result of the first presidential round on Nov. 24 and holding the second round on Dec. 8," Chief Judge Marian Enache said.

Georgescu will now face center-right contender Elena Lasconi in the run-off in the European Union and NATO member state.