Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF warns southern Lebanon residents against moving past ceasefire safety line

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF spokesperson in Arabic, Col. Avichay Adraee, published a warning on Tuesday to residents of southern Lebanon, urging them not to travel south of a line that includes the villages of Shebaa, Al-Habariya, Marjayoun, Arnoun, Yuhmor, Qantara, Shakra, Bira'shit, Yater, and Al-Mansouri, as well as the villages themselves.

The statement advised residents not to return to their homes until further notice, cautioning that “anyone moving south of this line does so at their own risk.”

The IDF also directed residents to avoid several other villages in the region, such as Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, Ayta al-Shaab, and Einata. “The IDF has no intention of harming you,” the statement assured.

Home Front Command to conduct siren test in Ariel on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 06:06 AM
'Exact severe consequences for kidnapping': Mike Huckabee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 04:23 AM
Iran foreign minister: Astana process likely to meet in Doha to discuss Syria, state media say
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 12:58 AM
Trump picks businessman Warren Stephens to be Britain ambassador
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 12:35 AM
US announces Ukraine weapons package worth $725 million
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 11:22 PM
Romania's top court upholds presidential election first-round result
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 10:37 PM
Judge plans to end Hunter Biden gun charges once presidential pardon is
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 10:32 PM
Blinken to meet with Israel's minister of strategic affairs on Monday
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 10:06 PM
IDF calls for residents of Gaza Strip, Khan Yunis to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 09:49 PM
IDF strikes terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 08:59 PM
Khamenei: Takfiri groups contradict Islamic principles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 07:53 PM
Two killed in southern Lebanon after Israeli attack - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 07:22 PM
Ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel broadly holding, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 06:54 PM
Syria's White Helmets says three civilians killed in Idlib
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 06:52 PM
Turkey's Erdogan hopes instability in Syria will be solved w. agreement
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 06:22 PM