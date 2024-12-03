IDF warns southern Lebanon residents against moving past ceasefire safety line

IDF spokesperson in Arabic, Col. Avichay Adraee, published a warning on Tuesday to residents of southern Lebanon, urging them not to travel south of a line that includes the villages of Shebaa, Al-Habariya, Marjayoun, Arnoun, Yuhmor, Qantara, Shakra, Bira'shit, Yater, and Al-Mansouri, as well as the villages themselves.

#عاجل بيان عاجل إلى سكان لبنان⭕️أذكركم انه حتى إشعار آخر يحظر عليكم الانتقال جنوبًا إلى خط القرى التالية ومحيطها: شبعا، الهبارية، مرجعيون، أرنون، يحمر، القنطرة، شقرا، برعشيت، ياطر، المنصوري ⭕️جيش الدفاع لا ينوي استهدافكم ولذلك يحظر عليكم في هذه المرحلة العودة إلى بيوتكم من… pic.twitter.com/gZjglvtEaW — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 3, 2024

The statement advised residents not to return to their homes until further notice, cautioning that “anyone moving south of this line does so at their own risk.”

The IDF also directed residents to avoid several other villages in the region, such as Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun, Ayta al-Shaab, and Einata. “The IDF has no intention of harming you,” the statement assured.