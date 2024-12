A teenager was arrested on Thursday by the Memphis Police Department for the November 22 murder of Israeli Aviv Broek.

The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in preparation for a robbery and especially aggravated robbery.

Police had responded to a shooting on November 22 and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Maariv identified the victim as Broek, who had been working as a locksmith in Tennessee. The victim was killed when responding to a client's call.