Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Syria needs to engage in real political process, Turkey's Erdogan tells Iraq

By REUTERS

President Tayyip Erdogan told Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Tuesday that Turkey's priority was keeping calm borders and that Syria's government needs to engage in a real political process to de-escalate events in its north.

"Erdogan stated that Turkey, in accordance with its national security and interests, is taking steps to prevent the PKK terrorist organization and its extensions from taking advantage of the developments and would take (further) steps," Turkey's presidency said in a readout of a phone call.

Erdogan also told Sudani during the call that Turkey valued Syria's territorial integrity, unity and stability, adding that Ankara wanted to avoid civilian deaths, the presidency said.

New US Iran-related sanctions target oil tankers, shipping
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 05:24 PM
Israel's Netanyahu says Lebanon ceasefire does not mean war is over
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 04:51 PM
Russia conducts military drills in Mediterranean Sea
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 04:35 PM
US's Blinken: NATO must ensure it is ready for the year ahead
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 03:17 PM
Avishai Moalem named as police official under investigation for bribery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 02:18 PM
Memphis police arrest teen for murder of Israeli
By MICHAEL STARR
12/03/2024 02:09 PM
IDF drone strikes terror cell in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 11:40 AM
Tikva Forum addresses humanitarian aid to Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 10:43 AM
Israel didn't respond to Hezbollah attack on Mt. Dov due to US pressure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 10:24 AM
Canada adds Houthis to list of terrorist organizations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 09:32 AM
Defense Ministry purchases advanced drones, autonomous defense systems
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 09:21 AM
Israeli delegation to head to Cairo for hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 09:09 AM
IDF warns southern Lebanon residents against moving past safety line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 08:36 AM
Home Front Command to conduct siren test in Ariel on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 06:06 AM
'Exact severe consequences for kidnapping': Mike Huckabee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 04:23 AM