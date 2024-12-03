Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut, Anadolu reports

Turkish Airlines THYAO.IS has resumed flights from Istanbul to Beirut after a more than two-month suspension prompted by conflict in the Middle East, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

The airline, Turkey's flag carrier, suspended flights to Beirut on September 21 amid the conflict between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group. The two sides agreed on a ceasefire last week, though both accuse the other of violations.

Anadolu said the airline planned one flight per day in the first phase, rising to two daily flights on Friday. It said there would then be four daily flights from December 11 onwards.

Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the Anadolu report and its details, but its website showed Istanbul-Beirut flights on sale.