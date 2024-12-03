Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US carried out strike in self defense in Syria's Deir al-Zor, official says

By REUTERS

The US military carried out at least one strike in self-defense in Syria's Deir al-Zor region overnight, a US official said on Tuesday, adding that it was unrelated to the ongoing rebel advances in the country.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say specifically whom the strike targeted.

The United States has a small number of troops at a base in a gas field in the Deir al-Zor province and has occasionally carried out strikes in the region, including against Iran-backed forces. The region also has a presence of Islamic State militants, who US troops have been fighting since 2014.

Chabad memorializes murdered rabbi at annual conference
By MICHAEL STARR
12/03/2024 06:44 PM
PM: Israel is determined to enforce ceasefire, respond to violations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 06:39 PM
Turkish Airlines restarts flights to Beirut, Anadolu reports
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 06:21 PM
Iran considers sending troops to Syria if Damascus requests
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 06:14 PM
IAF eliminates Hezbollah's Syrian envoy in targeted Damascus strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 06:11 PM
New US Iran-related sanctions target oil tankers, shipping
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 05:24 PM
Israel's Netanyahu says Lebanon ceasefire does not mean war is over
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 04:51 PM
Russia conducts military drills in Mediterranean Sea
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 04:35 PM
Syria needs to engage in real political process, Erdogan tells Iraq
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 04:20 PM
US's Blinken: NATO must ensure it is ready for the year ahead
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 03:17 PM
Avishai Moalem named as police official under investigation for bribery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 02:18 PM
Memphis police arrest teen for murder of Israeli
By MICHAEL STARR
12/03/2024 02:09 PM
IDF drone strikes terror cell in Jordan Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 11:40 AM
Tikva Forum addresses humanitarian aid to Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 10:43 AM
Israel didn't respond to Hezbollah attack on Mt. Dov due to US pressure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 10:24 AM