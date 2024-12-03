Jerusalem Post
Chabad memorializes murdered rabbi at annual conference

By MICHAEL STARR

Chabad memorialized murdered United Arab Emirates emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan at the annual International Conference of Shluchim in Edison, New Jersey, on Monday.

UAE Chabad-Lubavitch director Rabbi Levi Duchman called for his 6,500 colleagues from 110 countries to continue their work as Kogan would have desired.

The Conference connected a live feed to share words of comfort with Kogan's family in Jerusalem, according to a press release.

At the closing gala, the rabbis and emissaries danced with a Torah that was being donated to the UAE Jewish community in Kogan's memory.

Emirati authorities arrested three Uzbek nationals suspected in the murder of Kogan on Thursday. 

