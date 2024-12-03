Jerusalem Post
US and Germany affirm support for Ukraine, discuss Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart, FM Annalena Baerbock addressed the importance of supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces and discussed the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in a meeting in Brussels, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller announced Tuesday.

Blinken stressed the need to end the Israel-Hamas War, release the remaining 101 hostages held in the Gaza Strip, and secure lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

Blinken met with Baerbock at the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels, where they also discussed Russia's use of North Korean troops in its war against Ukraine, calling it a serious development.

They emphasized their countries's continued support for Ukraine and the need for NATO Allies to ensure security in the Euro-Atlantic region.



