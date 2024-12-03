The Justice Minister issued a summons to the members of the Committee for the Selection of Judges for next Thursday to discuss the selection of a Supreme Court president on Tuesday evening.
Justice Minister summons judges for pending Netanyahu testimony
By REUTERS12/03/2024 10:10 PM
