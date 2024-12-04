Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Police arrest three from east Jerusalem on suspicion of throwing Molotov cocktails

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 4, 2024 09:30

Police arrested three individuals from east Jerusalem aged 13-15 on suspicion that they threw Molotov cocktails at Jewish homes and were involved in riots over the last two weeks, the police announced on Wednesday. 

UK's David Lammy: hand of Russia seen in many world conflicts at present
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 09:50 AM
CENTCOM destroys weapon systems in Syria posing 'imminent threat'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:31 AM
FM Sa'ar to meet with Blinken, EU FM at OSCE conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:30 AM
IDF returns to Jordan bodies of two terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:22 AM
Trump considers replacing Hegseth with DeSantis to run Pentagon, WSJ rep
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 06:26 AM
South Korea ruling party chief calls for cabinet to resign after Yoon's
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 06:04 AM
Blinken welcomes S.Korean president's decision to rescind martial law or
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 03:15 AM
Yoon's chief of staff, senior secretaries offer to resign, media reports
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 03:12 AM
UN approves 2025 conference to promote establishment of Palestine state
By MAARIV , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 12:22 AM
Trump urges judge to dismiss hush money case due to election victory
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 11:51 PM
US State Dept OKs potential sale of Javelin missiles to Tunisia
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 10:10 PM
Justice Minister summons judges for pending Netanyahu testimony
By WALLA!
12/03/2024 09:50 PM
US 'outraged' by killing of Save the Children worker in Gaza
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 09:13 PM
IDF eliminates three Hamas terrorists in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 09:04 PM
US, Germany affirm support for Ukraine, discuss Middle East ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 08:16 PM