Police arrested three individuals from east Jerusalem aged 13-15 on suspicion that they threw Molotov cocktails at Jewish homes and were involved in riots over the last two weeks, the police announced on Wednesday.
Police arrest three from east Jerusalem on suspicion of throwing Molotov cocktails
