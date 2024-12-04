Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK's David Lammy: hand of Russia seen in many world conflicts at present

By REUTERS

Russia's involvement can be seen in many of the wars currently taking place across the world, said British Foreign Minister David Lammy at a NATO meeting on Wednesday, as he urged NATO allies to 'get serious' over defense spending.

"We are living in dangerous times," said Lammy.

"And as we look across the world with war here on our continent in Europe, with the tremendous aggression that we are seeing across the Middle East with the hand of Iran so present in the Middle East and with this rising conflict in Sudan and now in Syria, there is one country with its hand in so much of it, and that is Russia," he added.

Police arrest three Molotov cocktails throwers from east Jerusalem 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 09:02 AM
CENTCOM destroys weapon systems in Syria posing 'imminent threat'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:31 AM
FM Sa'ar to meet with Blinken, EU FM at OSCE conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:30 AM
IDF returns to Jordan bodies of two terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:22 AM
Trump considers replacing Hegseth with DeSantis to run Pentagon, WSJ rep
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 06:26 AM
South Korea ruling party chief calls for cabinet to resign after Yoon's
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 06:04 AM
Blinken welcomes S.Korean president's decision to rescind martial law or
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 03:15 AM
Yoon's chief of staff, senior secretaries offer to resign, media reports
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 03:12 AM
UN approves 2025 conference to promote establishment of Palestine state
By MAARIV , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 12:22 AM
Trump urges judge to dismiss hush money case due to election victory
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 11:51 PM
US State Dept OKs potential sale of Javelin missiles to Tunisia
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 10:10 PM
Justice Minister summons judges for pending Netanyahu testimony
By WALLA!
12/03/2024 09:50 PM
US 'outraged' by killing of Save the Children worker in Gaza
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 09:13 PM
IDF eliminates three Hamas terrorists in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 09:04 PM
US, Germany affirm support for Ukraine, discuss Middle East ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2024 08:16 PM