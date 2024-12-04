UK's David Lammy: hand of Russia seen in many world conflicts at present

Russia's involvement can be seen in many of the wars currently taking place across the world, said British Foreign Minister David Lammy at a NATO meeting on Wednesday, as he urged NATO allies to 'get serious' over defense spending.

"We are living in dangerous times," said Lammy.

"And as we look across the world with war here on our continent in Europe, with the tremendous aggression that we are seeing across the Middle East with the hand of Iran so present in the Middle East and with this rising conflict in Sudan and now in Syria, there is one country with its hand in so much of it, and that is Russia," he added.