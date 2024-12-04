Jerusalem Post
Israeli delegation to head to Egypt for hostage negotiations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An Israeli delegation led by Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar is set to travel to Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday to continue hostage deal negotiations, the London-based Qatari news outlet, Al Araby Al Jadeed, reported on Wednesday.

Trump adviser Waltz to meet with Israel's Dermer on Wednesday
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 04:01 PM
Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to meet with Mike Waltz
By WALLA!
12/04/2024 03:52 PM
Police detain five residents of Arab who crossed into Lebanese territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 03:41 PM
Syria conflict shows Assad's backers are distracted, says Blinken
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 02:44 PM
Israeli attacks have killed 4,047 people in Lebanon
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 12:59 PM
IDF unearths weapons stored in a home in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 12:46 PM
Russia backs Syrian leadership, condemns attacks by 'terrorists'
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 10:41 AM
Gunman shoots at Sikh leader outside India's Golden Temple, no wounded
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 10:24 AM
UK's David Lammy: hand of Russia seen in many world conflicts at present
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 09:50 AM
Police arrest three Molotov cocktails throwers from east Jerusalem 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 09:02 AM
CENTCOM destroys weapon systems in Syria posing 'imminent threat'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:31 AM
FM Sa'ar to meet with Blinken, EU FM at OSCE conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:30 AM
South Korea ruling party chief calls for cabinet to resign after Yoon's
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 06:04 AM
Blinken welcomes S.Korean president's decision to rescind martial law or
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 03:15 AM
Yoon's chief of staff, senior secretaries offer to resign, media reports
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 03:12 AM