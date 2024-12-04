An Israeli delegation led by Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar is set to travel to Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday to continue hostage deal negotiations, the London-based Qatari news outlet, Al Araby Al Jadeed, reported on Wednesday.
Israeli delegation to head to Egypt for hostage negotiations
