Israel's High Court of Justice rejected the petition filed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that sought to declare him unfit to serve as prime minister due to his testimony in a trial in which he is a defendant, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
High Court rejects petition to declare Netanyahu as unfit to serve as PM due to trial
By REUTERS12/04/2024 06:14 PM
