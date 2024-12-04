PID denies claims it improperly treated officials under investigation

The Police Investigative Department (PID) denied allegations that it improperly treated security officials under investigation, the investigative body announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Israel Prison Services Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi was detained for questioning but not arrested, PID said. Yaakobi is suspected of breach of trust, obstruction of investigation, and potentially trying to influence police appointments.

Cmdr. Avishai Moalem, who is in charge of the West Bank district and is considered close to Ben-Gvir, was arrested and is suspected of bribery, breach of trust, and misuse of police force.

The PID said that contrary to allegations, investigators did not enter Moalem's bedroom while family members were present and that claims about weapons being drawn were false.

The decision to detain Yaakobi and Moalem in their homes was made carefully, PID said.

Efrat Forsher contributed to this report.