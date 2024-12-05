Blinken talks Gaza aid, Syria with Egyptian Foreign Minister Abdelatty

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East, White House Spokesperson Matthew Miller announced.

Blinken reportedly emphasized the importance of ensuring humanitarian aid reaches civilians in Gaza.

The pair were also said to have discussed the importance of establishing a plan for the post-conflict period that provides governance, security, and reconstruction.

Regarding Syria, the Secretary urged de-escalation, protection of civilians and minority groups, and a return to a political process consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 to end the conflict once and for all, Miller announced.