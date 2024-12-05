Amnesty Israel rejects Amnesty International's report accusing Israel of genocide

Amnesty International's Israel section rejected the findings of the global body's Thursday report accusing the State of Israel of committing genocide during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

In a Thursday statement, the independently registered Israeli association Israel said that it was not involved in any way with the report. It argued that the allegation of genocide had not been "sufficiently substantiated."

While Amnesty Israel believes that there is a high death toll of civilians in the Gaza Strip and that the Israeli response roused suspicions of possible widespread international law violations, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing, it did not believe that the threshold of proof for the crime of genocide had been met.

The crime of genocide requires evidence of specific intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza as a group in whole or in part, said Amnesty Israel.

Doubts regarding the element of intent

"Based on our analysis, put together in consultation with external experts, many of us have doubts regarding the possibility of proving unequivocally, and beyond any reasonable alternative explanation, the element of intent," said Amnesty Israel.

Amnesty Israel said that Israel had, however, violated an article in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by failing to properly act against public incitement against genocide. This included remarks by public figures calling for revenge on Gaza's civilians as a whole for the October 7 Massacre.