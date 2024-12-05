Amnesty Israel rejects Amnesty International's report accusing Israel of genocide

Amnesty International's Israel section argued that the allegation of genocide had not been "sufficiently substantiated."

By MICHAEL STARR
Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2024 10:53
The logo of Amnesty International is seen next to director of Mujeres En Linea Luisa Kislinger, during a news conference to announce the results of an investigation into humans rights abuses committed in Venezuela during protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO)
The logo of Amnesty International is seen next to director of Mujeres En Linea Luisa Kislinger, during a news conference to announce the results of an investigation into humans rights abuses committed in Venezuela during protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela February 20, 2
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO)

Amnesty International's Israel section rejected the findings of the global body's Thursday report accusing the State of Israel of committing genocide during the war against Hamas in Gaza.

In a Thursday statement, the independently registered Israeli association Israel said that it was not involved in any way with the report. It argued that the allegation of genocide had not been "sufficiently substantiated."

While Amnesty Israel believes that there is a high death toll of civilians in the Gaza Strip and that the Israeli response roused suspicions of possible widespread international law violations, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing, it did not believe that the threshold of proof for the crime of genocide had been met.

The crime of genocide requires evidence of specific intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza as a group in whole or in part, said Amnesty Israel.

Activists of Amnesty International demonstrate to show their support with the Syrian people at the Fontaine des Innocentes in Paris May 29, 2012. (credit: REUTERS)
Activists of Amnesty International demonstrate to show their support with the Syrian people at the Fontaine des Innocentes in Paris May 29, 2012. (credit: REUTERS)

Doubts regarding the element of intent

"Based on our analysis, put together in consultation with external experts, many of us have doubts regarding the possibility of proving unequivocally, and beyond any reasonable alternative explanation, the element of intent," said Amnesty Israel.

Amnesty Israel said that Israel had, however, violated an article in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by failing to properly act against public incitement against genocide. This included remarks by public figures calling for revenge on Gaza's civilians as a whole for the October 7 Massacre



Related Tags
genocide
amnesty international
The October 7 Massacre