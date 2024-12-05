Turkey says it is coordinating with regional counterparts on Syria

Turkey has closely cooperated and coordinated with regional counterparts since clashes began again in northern Syria last week, a spokesman for the defense ministry said on Thursday, adding stabilizing measures were being taken.

Syrian rebels staged their biggest advance against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in years over the past week and are starting a push into Hama city.

In Ankara, the spokesman repeated the Turkish position that the conflict was triggered by domestic dynamics and unresolved issues in Syria, adding Turkey remained committed to the agreements it reached.

"All necessary measures are being taken by our troops for stability in the region to continue. Since the beginning of the process, close cooperation and coordination with counterparts in the region is continuing," the spokesman said.