Defense Ministry, US officials discuss Israel's ongoing purchase of US weapons

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2024 15:48

The Defense Ministry Director General, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir met with the Middle East Coordinator at the National Security Council, Brett McGurk, Chief of Staff to the US Secretary of Defense, Derek Chollet, US State Department Advisor Tom Sullivan, and other senior officials in the US, the Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

Zamir discussed the continued procurement of US weaponry and air defense systems by Israel to "maintain Israel's qualitative edge in the region and to support the ongoing war effort and the immediate needs of the IDF and the defense establishment," the announcement read. 

The Defense Ministry has conducted procurement in the US that has so far exceeded a value of $10 billion. Weaponry procured included F-35 and F-15 squadrons, various types of munitions, armored vehicles, combat equipment, and soldier protection gear.

Zamir also thanked US officials for the $8.7 billion aid package for the war, approved by Congress in April. This grant is designated for IDF weaponry and air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and the high-powered laser system currently in development.

Furthermore, during their meeting, Zamir presented Brett McGurk with a fragment of an intercepted Iranian ballistic missile shot down by the jointly developed Arrow system in appreciation of the support for Israel the US has shown. 

