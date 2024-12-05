Communications were stopped in northern Syria's Aleppo due to terrorist attacks, Syrian state media said on Thursday.
Communications stopped in Syria's Aleppo due to attacks, state media says
By REUTERS12/05/2024 04:05 PM
By REUTERS12/05/2024 03:42 PM
By REUTERS12/05/2024 12:23 PM
By REUTERS12/05/2024 11:53 AM
By REUTERS12/05/2024 11:36 AM
By REUTERS12/05/2024 10:45 AM
By WALLA!12/05/2024 09:28 AM
By ALON HACHMON12/05/2024 08:43 AM
By ALON HACHMON12/05/2024 08:31 AM
By REUTERS12/05/2024 06:17 AM
By REUTERS12/05/2024 03:40 AM