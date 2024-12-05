Senator Tom Cotton introduces bill to replace 'West Bank' with 'Judea and Samaria'

Senator Tom Cotton (R- Arkansas) introduced legislation to to eliminate federal use of the term “West Bank,” according to a statement his office released on Thursday.

"Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) today introduced the Retiring the Egregious Confusion Over the Genuine Name of Israel’s Zone of Influence by Necessitating Government-use of Judea and Samaria (RECOGNIZING Judea and Samaria) Act, legislation to require all official US documents and materials to use the historically accurate term 'Judea and Samaria' instead of the 'West Bank," the statement read.

“The Jewish people’s legal and historic rights to Judea and Samaria go back thousands of years. The US should stop using the politically charged term West Bank to refer to the biblical heartland of Israel,” Cotton added.