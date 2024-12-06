White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Andriy Yermak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed on Thursday improving Kyiv's position in its war with Russia and ensuring it enters any future negotiations from a position of strength, a White House spokesperson said.
White House's Sullivan, Zelensky aide discuss improving Ukraine's war position
