Russia's Lavrov signals readiness to use any means in Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview broadcast on Thursday, said the use of a hypersonic missile in the Ukraine war sought to make the West understand that Moscow was ready to use any means to ensure no "strategic defeat" would be inflicted on Moscow.

"The message is that you, I mean the US and the allies of the U.S., who also provide these long-range weapons to the Kyiv regime -- they must understand that we would be ready to use any means not to allow them to succeed in what they call a strategic defeat of Russia," Lavrov told US journalist Tucker Carlson.

Lavrov also said it was a "very serious mistake" for anyone in the West to presume that Russia had no red lines or that they were "being moved again and again".