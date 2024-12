IDF soldiers in the Nahal Brigade dismantled a booby-trapped terror tunnel over the past few days, the IDF announced on Friday afternoon.

The soldiers, operating under the command of the Gaza Division 143, uncovered Hamas weapons and equipment, including mortar launchers, explosives, terrorist hideouts, weapons depots, and more.

The soldiers also led an attack on a nearby terror cell, which had been launching mortar shells toward IDF soldiers.