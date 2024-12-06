Jerusalem Post
COGAT accuses UN of allowing Gaza aid to pile up undelivered at Kerem Shalom Crossing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) revealed photos of aid piling up at the Kerem Shalom Crossing and accused the United Nations of failing to deliver resources to Gazans on X/Twitter on Friday.

The accusation came after the UN increased pressure on Israel to increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"We will continue collaborating with our partners to facilitate aid into the Gaza Strip, but motivation by partners operating in Gaza is necessary," COGAT noted. 



