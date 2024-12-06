COGAT accuses UN of allowing Gaza aid to pile up undelivered at Kerem Shalom Crossing

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) revealed photos of aid piling up at the Kerem Shalom Crossing and accused the United Nations of failing to deliver resources to Gazans on X/Twitter on Friday.

Crossing 147 opened a few weeks ago at the request of the @UN aid organizations to facilitate aid directly to the humanitarian area. Yet, here too, just like the hundreds of trucks worth of aid waiting at the Kerem Shalom Crossing, there are dozens of trucks worth of aid… pic.twitter.com/LRCZ7i79XB — COGAT (@cogatonline) December 6, 2024

The accusation came after the UN increased pressure on Israel to increase humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

"We will continue collaborating with our partners to facilitate aid into the Gaza Strip, but motivation by partners operating in Gaza is necessary," COGAT noted.