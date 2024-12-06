Police to recognize Sarah Netanyahu as victim of a crime

Police officially recognized Sarah Netanyahu, the wife of Israel's prime minister, as a victim of a crime after three individuals shot flares toward the couples' home, Israeli media reported Friday.

Chief of Staff Alex Nemirovsky, head of investigations at the Lahav 433 Criminal Investigation Unit, wrote that "in accordance with the definition of the law, and according to the articles of the offense that appear in the investigation file and in the indictment, and since the Netanyahu couple's private home in the town of Caesarea was damaged as a result of the commission of the offense, the Netanyahu couple are entitled to be recognized as victims of an offense and to exercise the rights granted in accordance with the severity of the offense," N12 reported.