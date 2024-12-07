Jerusalem Post
PLO votes against forming Gaza support committee - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization voted against forming a Gaza Support Committee, believing it would contribute to division, a source within the committee told Sky News Arabia on Saturday.

Druze militias seize army bases in Syria's Suweida, militia sources say
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 02:17 PM
Syria creating new weakness for Hezbollah, Iran, says US envoy Hochstein
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 02:14 PM
Likud MK Yuli Edelstein pushes protester near his home in Herzliya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 02:07 PM
Jordan calls on its citizens to leave Syria as soon as possible
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 02:06 PM
Israel indicts Palestinian accused of planning terror attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , YOAV ITIEL
12/07/2024 01:19 PM
Israeli drone strikes motorcycle in Deir Siryan, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 01:03 PM
Syrian rebels secure Sanamayn, near Damascus, commander says
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 12:47 PM
Norway minister: Still time for dialog, political settlement in Syria
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 11:15 AM
IDF calls up additional soldiers for defensive missions in the Golan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 10:21 AM
Jordan denies WSJ report it encouraged Assad to rule Syria in exile
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 08:58 AM
IAF intercepts missile from Yemen before it reaches Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 05:12 AM
South Korea President Yoon apologizes for martial law declaration
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 02:22 AM
Appeals court upholds nearly $1.3 billion verdict against Alex Jones
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 01:58 AM
US closely monitoring developments in Syria - White House
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 10:25 PM
Police search for missing man last seen on inflatable in Lake Kinneret
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 09:50 PM