Trump says he will discuss a 'world going a little crazy' with Macron

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had enjoyed a great relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron during his first term in office and that they would discuss geopolitical instability, as the two went into talks.

"We had a good time together, and we had a lot of, a lot of success, really great success working together," Trump said alongside Macron ahead of bilateral talks.

"And it certainly seemed like the world is going a little crazy right now. And we'll be talking about that," he added.