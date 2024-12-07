Jerusalem Post
Trump says he will discuss a 'world going a little crazy' with Macron

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2024 18:45

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday that he had enjoyed a great relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron during his first term in office and that they would discuss geopolitical instability, as the two went into talks.

"We had a good time together, and we had a lot of, a lot of success, really great success working together," Trump said alongside Macron ahead of bilateral talks.

"And it certainly seemed like the world is going a little crazy right now. And we'll be talking about that," he added.

