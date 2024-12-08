Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK's Starmer to push for stronger ties with UAE, Saudi Arabia in first Gulf visit

By REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will begin a multi-day visit to the Gulf on Sunday, his first trip to the region since taking office, seeking stronger economic and defence ties with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

He will aim to boost investment and deepen defence and security partnerships, the government said in a statement on Saturday, describing the two Middle Eastern countries as "some of the UK's most vital modern-day partners."

Starmer, elected to lead the world's sixth-largest economy in July, will arrive in the UAE on Sunday, where he is due to hold talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday. He will fly to Saudi Arabia later on Monday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Lebanese army sends forces to Hermel area near Syrian border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 12:52 AM
Explosions heard in central Israel following IDF strikes in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 12:51 AM
Dozens of elite Hezbollah fighters flee Syria's Homs, Syrian army says
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 11:37 PM
Syrian rebel commander says rebel forces have started entering Homs
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 11:36 PM
Syrian rebels say they have no intention to use chemical weapons
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 09:46 PM
US alleges China hacked calls of 'very senior' political figures
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 08:10 PM
Trump says he will discuss a 'world going a little crazy' with Macron
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 06:44 PM
One killed, three hurt, others missing in Hague building collapse, mayor
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 04:30 PM
IAF strikes apartment in Deir al-Balah in Gaza, kills two
By AMIR BOHBOT
12/07/2024 04:28 PM
Syria rebels enter key city of Homs from north and east, sources say
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 04:26 PM
Syrian troops enter Iraq via al-Qaim crossing
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 04:25 PM
South Korea opposition says it will try again to impeach Yoon again
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 03:44 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorist seen violating ceasefire terms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 03:25 PM
Iran, Turkish and Russian foreign ministers meet to discuss Syria unrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 02:45 PM
Russian bases in Syria threatened by rebel advance, say war bloggers
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 02:29 PM