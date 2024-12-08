Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF plans to destroy West Bank home of Holon terrorist

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF announced on Sunday it intended to confiscate and destroy the West Bank home of Amar Odeh, the terrorist who carried out a terror attack in Holon on August 4, which killed two people.

US says it will remain present in eastern Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:20 AM
Syrian rebels say they have started attack on Kurdish forces in northern town of Manbij
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:50 AM
Iraq evacuates embassy in Syria, moves staff to Lebanon, says Iraqi state news agency
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:48 AM
UN Syria envoy says millions of Syrians desire transitional arrangements to be put in place
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:36 AM
Netanyahu set to meet with Hostage Family Forum on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:44 AM
Syrian President Assad reportedly departs Damascus for Russian base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:08 AM
Syrian army says operations ongoing against "terrorist groups" in key regions
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:13 AM
Jordan affirms importance of preserving stability and security of Syria, state news agency says
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:01 AM
Syrian televised report announces Damascus freed, Assad regime ousted
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 07:57 AM
IAF intercepts missile from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 07:12 AM
Biden monitoring 'extraordinary' Syrian situation
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 06:35 AM
Intense sounds of shooting heard in center of Syrian capital Damascus
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 03:13 AM
Israeli forces attack along Lebanon-Syria border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 03:03 AM
Syrian rebels topple statue of Assad's brother in Homs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 01:28 AM
Former South Korea defense minister arrested over role in martial law
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:11 AM