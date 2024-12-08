The IDF announced on Sunday it intended to confiscate and destroy the West Bank home of Amar Odeh, the terrorist who carried out a terror attack in Holon on August 4, which killed two people.
IDF plans to destroy West Bank home of Holon terrorist
