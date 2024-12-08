Turkey says new Syrian administration must be inclusive

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday that Syria's new administration must be inclusive because Syrian people would now determine their own future after the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad by rebels.

Syrian rebels declared Assad's ouster after seizing control of Damascus on Sunday, ending his family's iron-fisted rule after more than 13 years of civil war in a seismic moment for the Middle East.

In a press conference in Doha, Fidan said Syrian people were not in a position to rebuild on their own and that international actors and regional powers had to act with prudence and preserve its territorial integrity, warning that terrorist organizations must not be allowed to take advantage of the situation.

Asked about the whereabouts of Assad, Fidan said he could not comment on the issue but that he believed he was out of the country. He also said Turkey had no contact with Assad despite a call from President Tayyip Erdogan to hold normalization talks.