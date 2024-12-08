Jerusalem Post
Lebanese army deploys reinforced units to northern, eastern borders following Syria developments

By REUTERS

The Lebanese Army said on Sunday that it has deployed reinforced units to the northern and eastern borders in response to the current situation in Syria.

UN Syria envoy says all armed actors in Syria must maintain law and order
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 12:49 PM
Turkey says new Syrian administration must be inclusive
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 12:38 PM
Syrian FM: 'A new chapter is being written in the history of Syria'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:59 AM
IDF announces closed military zones in some areas of Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:54 AM
Chinese government has assisted citizens in leaving Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:44 AM
Russian lawmaker says Syrians must face full-scale civil war themselves, says IFX
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:42 AM
IDF plans to destroy West Bank home of Holon terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:25 AM
US says it will remain present in eastern Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:20 AM
Syrian rebels say they have started attack on Kurdish forces in northern town of Manbij
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:50 AM
Iraq evacuates embassy in Syria, moves staff to Lebanon, says Iraqi state news agency
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:48 AM
UN Syria envoy says millions of Syrians desire transitional arrangements to be put in place
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:36 AM
Netanyahu set to meet with Hostage Family Forum on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:44 AM
Syrian President Assad reportedly departs Damascus for Russian base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:08 AM
Syrian army says operations ongoing against "terrorist groups" in key regions
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:13 AM
Jordan affirms importance of preserving stability and security of Syria, state news agency says
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:01 AM