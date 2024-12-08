Israel conducted three airstrikes against a major security complex in the Kafr Sousa district of the Syrian capital along with a research centre where it had previously said Iranian scientists developed missiles, two regional security sources told Reuters on Sunday.
Israel carries out airstrikes on security complex, research center in Syria's Damascus
By BINI ASHKENAZI12/08/2024 04:53 PM
By REUTERS12/08/2024 03:07 PM
By REUTERS12/08/2024 02:35 PM
By REUTERS12/08/2024 02:16 PM
By REUTERS12/08/2024 02:14 PM
By REUTERS12/08/2024 01:43 PM
By REUTERS12/08/2024 01:39 PM
By REUTERS12/08/2024 01:27 PM
By REUTERS12/08/2024 01:04 PM
By REUTERS12/08/2024 12:49 PM