Israel carries out airstrikes on security complex, research center in Syria's Damascus

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2024 17:52

Israel conducted three airstrikes against a major security complex in the Kafr Sousa district of the Syrian capital along with a research centre where it had previously said Iranian scientists developed missiles, two regional security sources told Reuters on Sunday.

