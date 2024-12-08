Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Halevi to Golani recruits: We are engaged on four fronts, we deployed to Syria last night

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF is now engaged on four fronts, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi told IDF Golani Brigade recruits on Sunday.

 "Since last night, we have been engaged in combat on four fronts. Ground troops are engaged in combat on four fronts: against terrorism in Judea and Samaria, in Gaza, in Lebanon, and last night we deployed troops into Syrian territory."

"Learn to stand together in unity because that’s the resilience of the State of Israel, being there for one another."

IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, met the recruits of the Golani Brigade at the Tel HaShomer Enlistment Center, December 8, 2024. (CREDIT: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)


Related Tags
IDF soldiers - night Headline
President Biden is 'closely monitoring extraordinary events in Syria'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 06:02 PM
Israel airstrikes security complex, research center in Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 05:50 PM
IDF issues 'stay home' notices for five Syrian border towns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 05:14 PM
District Court rejects Netanyahu's request to delay testimony
By BINI ASHKENAZI
12/08/2024 04:53 PM
IDF advances toward Syrian buffer zone - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 03:47 PM
Iran says only Syrians can decide on their country's fate
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 03:07 PM
Netanyahu: Assad's defeat is direct result of Israeli action
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 03:01 PM
Syrian rebel commander Julani says there is no room for turning back
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 02:35 PM
Egypt calls on all parties in Syria to preserve capabilities of state
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 02:16 PM
Italian ambassador in Syria unharmed after rebel break-in, Italian foreign minister says
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 02:14 PM
Russia says Syria's Assad has left country and given orders for peaceful power handover
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:43 PM
Hezbollah pulled all forces out of Syria on Saturday, sources say
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:39 PM
Suspected Israeli strike in Mazzeh district of Damascus - report
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:27 PM
Lebanese army deploys units to northern, eastern borders with Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 01:04 PM
UN Syria envoy says all armed actors in Syria must maintain law and order
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 12:49 PM