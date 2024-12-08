Halevi to Golani recruits: We are engaged on four fronts, we deployed to Syria last night

The IDF is now engaged on four fronts, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi told IDF Golani Brigade recruits on Sunday.

"Since last night, we have been engaged in combat on four fronts. Ground troops are engaged in combat on four fronts: against terrorism in Judea and Samaria, in Gaza, in Lebanon, and last night we deployed troops into Syrian territory."

"Learn to stand together in unity because that’s the resilience of the State of Israel, being there for one another."