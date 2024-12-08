Geert Wilders lands in Israel, to tour Knesset, West Bank Monday

Geert Wilders announced on social media that he had landed in Tel Aviv in a post on X Sunday evening.
"Tomorrow I will visit Samaria, the Knesset and Speaker Ohana, the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense and Energy, Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Herzog," he wrote.
Great to meet Minister @GilaGamliel of Science and Technology and other dear friends in Tel Aviv tonight! Tomorrow I will visit Samaria, the Knesset and Speaker Ohana, the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense and Energy, Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Herzog. pic.twitter.com/FLqW62uGAF— Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) December 8, 2024